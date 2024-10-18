PM Modi Showcases Strength of NDA with CMs in Tow

New Delhi: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) showcased its strength at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Haryana government on Thursday. The NDA leaders who attended the ceremony later participated in a conclave of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from alliance-ruled states, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chandigarh. The BJP termed the conclave the “biggest non-Congress congress.”

In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated, “Chaired a meeting of NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers. We had extensive discussions on aspects of good governance and ways to improve people’s lives. Our alliance is committed to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden.”

The meet comes ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand next month. Modi also pointed out that, for the first time since Independence, the oath-taking ceremony of the Jammu and Kashmir government took place in accordance with the Constitution. The controversial Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was nullified in 2019 during Modi-led NDA’s second term. Modi further emphasised the “P2G2 (Pro-People, Pro-Active, Good Governance) model of governance to address the grievances of the people.”

The photoshoot of the NDA leaders before their over five-hour-long huddle was seen by many as a response to those suggesting a rift within the NDA ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, especially in Maharashtra.

During the conclave, NDA leaders also discussed the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ of the Constitution and the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency. Union home minister Amit Shah moved a proposal stating that in 2025, the NDA will discuss “how democracy was undermined with the imposition of the Emergency.” The minister also announced that the country will celebrate the 150th birth anniversaries of Birsa Munda and Sardar Patel, as well as the 100th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu discussed India’s progress on the path of self-reliance, while his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh presented on the advancements in India’s Digital India mission. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outlined India’s aim for a $5-trillion economy.

“Under the esteemed leadership of Modi, the NDA government is firmly committed to the principles of 'Pro-People, Pro-Active, and Good Governance.' Together, we are dedicated to realising our collective vision of a 'Viksit Bharat,' where every citizen thrives and contributes to building a prosperous and inclusive nation,” posted Nadda on X.

Addressing the meet, Nadda stated that the NDA gathering featured a “significant presence of non-Congress leaders, a scale unseen since 1975. This gathering exemplifies how the NDA, as a large non-Congress front, is actively driving the nation towards development and progress.”

Amit Shah asserted that the NDA “pledged to intensify its momentum in building a Viksit Bharat envisioned by Modi and further strengthen service to the poor, farmers, women, and youth.”