PM Modi Releases Complete Works of Subramania Bharati

New Delhi: Releasing the compendium of the complete works of the great Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted the power of words in Indian philosophy and Bharati's enduring impact on Indian culture and heritage.





Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Modi said, “Today was a great opportunity for India’s culture and literature, memories of India’s freedom struggle, and for the pride of Tamil Nadu. The grand culmination of the publication of the works of Mahakavi Subrahmania Bharati was done today.”

The Prime Minister commended the extraordinary and tireless efforts of six decades that led to the compilation of Kaala Varisaiyil Bharathiyar Padaippugal in 21 volumes.





Referring to the concept of "Shabda Brahma" in Indian philosophy, Mr. Modi remarked, “India has always regarded words as more than a medium of expression, highlighting their limitless power. The words of sages and thinkers reflect the essence of their contemplations, experiences, and spiritual practices, making it our responsibility to preserve them for future generations.”

He noted the relevance of compiling significant works today, referencing how Maharishi Vyasa's writings in the Puranas still resonate, alongside the complete works of Swami Vivekananda, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay.





Highlighting the ongoing efforts to translate Thirukkural into multiple languages, Mr. Modi shared his recent experiences of releasing its Tok Pisin version in Papua New Guinea and its Gujarati translation at his official residence.

Lauding Subramania Bharati as a visionary thinker, Mr. Modi said, “Bharathiyar was not just the heritage of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil language, but a thinker whose every breath was dedicated to the service of Maa Bharati.”





The Prime Minister emphasized the government's commitment to spreading Bharathiyar's contributions, noting the grand celebrations of his 100th death anniversary in 2020 despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Modi also recalled his participation in the International Bharati Festival and the efforts to present Bharati's vision to the world. He drew a connection between Subramania Bharati and Kashi, underlining the poet’s time in Kashi as a key phase of his creative journey. Bharati visited Kashi for knowledge, where he wrote many works, and his family continues to live there.







The newly released 23-volume compendium of Bharati's works, compiled and edited by Seeni Viswanathan and published by Alliance Publishers, contains details on editions, explanations, documents, background information, and philosophical insights into Bharati's writings.