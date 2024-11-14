PM Modi put last nail in coffin of terrorism, govt set to eliminate Maoists: Yogi Adityanath

Bokaro: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand of "aiding" Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas in the state and asserted that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was the only solution to stop this.

Addressing a rally in Bermo, Bokaro, Adityanath said, "The JMM, Congress, and RJD are helping Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators enter Jharkhand. They are grabbing land here by marrying tribal girls. The BJP under PM Modi is the only solution to this problem."

He also credited the BJP government for providing security to the nation's 140 crore citizens and emphasised the government's strong stance on terrorism.

"Under Modi, the Ayodhya issue was resolved in two years. The country has become so powerful under his leadership that neighbouring countries like Pakistan have stopped provoking us," Adityanath said.

"The world's most powerful leadership is with you, no one who provokes India will be spared. PM Modi put the last nail in the coffin of terrorism and the government is set to eliminate the Maoists," he said, appealing people to vote for the BJP.

He also alleged that INDI alliance has designs to divide communities by pitting them against each other. "Batenge to katenge; Ek rahenge to safe rahenge (If divided we will be wiped out, if together, we will be safe)," he added.