PM Modi Pushes for UNSC Reforms at UN Summit

New Delhi: “The success of humanity lies in our collective strength and not on the battlefield,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he once again pushed for reforms in the United Nations Security Council. Speaking at the UN’s Summit of the Future on Monday, the PM emphasised that for global peace and development, reforms in global institutions are important.

Mr Modi underlined that the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent G-20 member under India's presidency at the New Delhi summit was an important step in this direction.

The statement comes days after US President Joe Biden supported India’s aspiration to be in the big table of the UNSC as a permanent member. The Quad leaders, too, supported the need for reform in the UNSC to accommodate a few more countries and be more inclusive.

During his 4.47-minute address, the PM flagged terrorism and "new theatres of conflict" in areas such as cyber, maritime and space, saying global action on these issues must match global ambition. He underlined that terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security. "On all these issues, I will stress that global action must match global ambition,” he said.

The PM stressed that while discussing “global future”, the highest priority should be accorded to a human-centric approach. "While prioritising sustainable development, we must also ensure human welfare, food and health security. By lifting 250 million people out of poverty in India, we have demonstrated that sustainable development can be successful. And we are ready to share this experience of our success with the entire Global South,” Mr Modi said.

He added that there is a need for balanced regulation for the safe and responsible use of technology.

“The world needs digital governance, which ensures that national sovereignty and integrity are upheld. Digital public infrastructure should be a bridge, not a barrier. For global good, India is ready to share its digital public infrastructure with the entire world,” the PM said.

Concluding his address, Mr Modi said, “For India, ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ is a commitment. This commitment is also reflected in our initiatives such as ‘One Earth, One Health’ and ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’. India will continue to work in thought, words and deeds to protect the rights of all humanity and for global prosperity.”