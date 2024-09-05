PM Modi meets Singapore counterpart Wong to discuss ties; four MoUs signed

Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong and the two countries signed four MoUs. Modi is here on a two-day visit at the invitation of Wong.



Ahead of the talks with Wong, Modi received a red-carpet welcome at the Singapore Parliament House. He also signed the visitor's book there.

The meeting between the two leaders comes days after Wong took over and Modi began his third term as prime minister.

The two leaders also oversaw the exchange of four MoUs after the talks.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will also call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

He would call on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Lee will host a lunch for Modi.

Modi will also meet with Singaporean business leaders and interact with those in the country's semiconductor ecosystem.

Modi and Wong will also visit a semiconductor manufacturing facility.

Modi flew to Singapore on Wednesday after wrapping his visit to Brunei, the first bilateral visit there by an Indian prime minister.

He was accorded a warm welcome by the Indian community on his arrival here.