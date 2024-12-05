PM Modi lauds junior hockey team's unmatched skill, unwavering grit

New Delhi:�Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the Indian hockey team for winning the men's junior Asia Cup, saying their unmatched skill, unwavering grit and incredible teamwork have etched this victory into the annals of sporting glory.

He said on X, "Proud of our hockey champions! It's a historic moment for Indian hockey as our Men's Junior Team wins the Junior Asia Cup 2024 title.Their unmatched skill, unwavering grit and incredible teamwork have etched this win into the annals of sporting glory."

Araijeet Singh Hundal slammed four goals as defending champions India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in the summit clash to win a hat-trick of titles in the men's junior Asia Cup in Muscat on Wednesday.

This was India's fifth title in the continental tournament, having previously won the crown in 2004, 2008, 2015 and 2023.

