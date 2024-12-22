PM Modi Interacts with Odia Worker in Kuwait During Official Tour

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with an Odia worker from Ganjam district and other Indian workers during his two-day official visit to Kuwait, emphasising their invaluable contributions to the nation’s development.

As part of his visit, the Prime Minister toured the Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait on Saturday, where he met several Indian workers. Among them was Babul, a worker from the Khallikote locality in Odisha’s Ganjam district, who has been employed in the metal department of Gulf Spic for the past 16 months.

“Babul, Jai Jagannath!” greeted PM Modi warmly, recognising the cultural heritage of Odisha. Babul expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for organising the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha, highlighting the event’s role in showcasing Odia heritage and culture on an international platform.

Responding to Babul’s comments, the Prime Minister asked, “Aap kahan se ho?” and acknowledged the pride and aspirations of Indian workers abroad. While Babul credited India’s rapid growth to PM Modi’s visionary leadership, the Prime Minister emphasised that the collective effort of 140 crore Indians drives the country’s transformation.

PM Modi linked the aspirations of Indian workers to his vision for a ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ – a developed India by the year 2047. Interacting with the workers, he remarked, “I talk about Viksit Bharat 2047 because the labourer brothers of my country, who have come so far to work, also dream of international airports in their villages. This aspiration is the strength of my country.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s advancements in digital infrastructure, noting that the country now offers the lowest data rates globally, enabling seamless communication for Indians across the world.