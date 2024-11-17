PM Modi Honoured with Nigeria's Prestigious GCON Award

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Nigeria's highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger, during his visit to Abuja on Sunday. He is only the second foreign national to receive this award on Nigerian soil since Queen Elizabeth II in 1969. Accepting the honour, Modi stated it was a tribute to the 1.4 billion people of India.

During his visit, Modi held talks with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review and enhance the bilateral Strategic Partnership between the two nations. They identified significant potential for collaboration in trade, investment, education, energy, health, culture, and people-to-people ties. Modi offered India's expertise in agriculture, transportation, affordable medicine, renewable energy, and digital transformation.

The leaders agreed to enhance defence and security cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to jointly combat terrorism, piracy, and radicalisation. Three Memoranda of Understanding were signed on Cultural Exchange Programmes, Customs Cooperation, and Survey Cooperation.

Modi praised the contributions of the 60,000-strong Indian community in Nigeria and highlighted India's achievements, including plans to build a space station. He was warmly welcomed upon arrival, receiving the 'key to the city' of Abuja and a ceremonial 21-gun salute. Emphasising that India's ties with Africa remain a "top priority," he lauded the multi-religious and multi-ethnic diversity of both nations as their "strength."

President Tinubu appreciated India's development cooperation and its impact on building local capacities and skills. Both leaders discussed global and regional issues, agreeing to work together to meet the development aspirations of the Global South. Modi invited Nigeria to join other green initiatives launched by India.

This visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years. Nigeria, Africa's most populous country with approximately 220 million people, has enjoyed strong relations with India since its independence in 1960. Bilateral trade stands at about $15 billion, with significant oil imports to India. Indian companies have invested around $27 billion in Nigeria, operating across various sectors and serving as the second-largest employment provider in the country.