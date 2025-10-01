PM Modi Hails RSS on Centenary for Keeping Nation First

New Delhi: Lauding the RSS on its centenary celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Sangh never displayed any bitterness despite several attacks on it as it continued to work on the principle of "nation first". Addressing the event, Modi cautioned that India's social harmony today faces a grave challenge from demographic manipulation and infiltration, which directly impacts internal security and future peace.

Participating in the RSS centenary celebrations in the national capital, the Prime Minister released a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin highlighting the Sangh’s contributions to the nation. At the event, he said that the RSS reached every corner of the country with the goal of fostering harmony by removing divisions of caste or creed and spreading the message of an inclusive society.

Modi said that the Sangh has fought against the atrocities of the British and their only interest has always been love towards the nation. “The Sangh volunteers gave shelter to freedom fighters and its leaders were also jailed during the freedom struggle,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that there have been numerous attempts to crush the spirit of the RSS by levelling allegations and registering false cases. "The RSS has never been bitter, despite attempts to make false cases against them, attempts to ban them and other challenges, because we are part of a society where we accept both the good and the bad," Mr Modi said, in an apparent reference to the ban on the RSS after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Modi said that even the then RSS chief, Madhav Golwalkar, was falsely implicated in a case and sent to jail. "Yet, when he came out, he said with calm wisdom, 'At times, the tongue may get caught under the teeth, but we do not break teeth,'" he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that every swayamsevak has unflinching trust in democracy and constitutional institutions, which gave them strength when faced with challenges. "When Emergency was imposed, this trust gave strength to every swayamsevak to face it," he said.

Talking about the commemorative coin resealed on the occasion, Modi said, "The `100 coin features the national emblem on one side and on the other side it depicts a majestic image of Bharat Mata in Varada Mudra with a lion, while swayamsevaks are shown bowing before her in devotion and dedication."

"For the first time in the history of Independent India, the image of Bharat Mata has been featured on Indian currency, which marks a moment of great pride and historical significance," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the foundation of the RSS on Vijaya Dashmi 100 years ago was not just a coincidence. "It was the resurrection of a tradition which has been continuing for thousands of years… The Sangh has been synonymous with patriotism and service since its inception," he said.

Modi asserted that the RSS believes in "One India, Great India", yet post-Independence attempts were made to prevent it from joining the national mainstream.

"Unity in diversity has always been the soul of India, if this principle is broken then India will weaken. Despite challenges, the RSS stands strong and is tirelessly serving the nation," he said.

The Prime Minister stated that social harmony today faces a grave challenge from demographic manipulation and infiltration, which directly impacts internal security and future peace. He emphasised that this concern led him to announce the "Demography Mission" from the Red Fort and called for vigilance and resolute action to confront this threat.

Modi further highlighted that family enlightenment is the need of the hour and defined it as nurturing the family culture that forms the foundation of Indian civilisation and is inspired by Indian values. He stressed the importance of upholding family principles, respecting elders, empowering women, instilling values in youth, and fulfilling responsibilities towards one’s family. He noted the urgent need to raise awareness in both families and society on this front.

Highlighting that in every era, nations that progressed did so with a strong foundation of civic discipline, the Prime Minister emphasised that civic discipline means cultivating a sense of duty and ensuring that every citizen is aware of their responsibilities.

Modi called for promoting cleanliness, respecting national assets and upholding laws and regulations. He affirmed that it is the spirit of the Constitution that citizens fulfil their duties, and this constitutional ethos must be continuously strengthened.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that protecting the environment is essential for both present and future generations and is directly linked to the future of humanity. He stressed the need to focus not only on the economy but also on ecology. Campaigns such as water conservation, green energy and clean energy are vital steps in this direction.

“The RSS’ five transformative resolutions—self-awareness, social harmony, family enlightenment, civic discipline and environmental consciousness, are vital instruments that will enhance the nation’s strength, help India confront diverse challenges and serve as foundational pillars for building a developed India by 2047,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister further stated that the Sangh’s ideal is to deepen and strengthen the roots of Indian culture. "Its effort is to instill self-confidence and pride in society. Its goal is to ignite the flame of public service in every heart. Its vision is for Indian society to become a symbol of social justice. Its mission is to amplify India’s voice on the global stage. Its resolve is to ensure a secure and radiant future for the nation,” Modi added.