PM Modi congratulates Trump on inauguration as 47th US President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. In a post on X, Modi referred to Trump as his "dear friend" and expressed optimism about renewed collaboration between the two nations.



"Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!" PM Modi wrote.

The message underscores the strong ties between India and the United States and the commitment to fostering a prosperous partnership under Trump’s leadership.