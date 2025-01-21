 Top
PM Modi congratulates Trump on inauguration as 47th US President

21 Jan 2025 8:12 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. In a post on X, Modi referred to Trump as his "dear friend" and expressed optimism about renewed collaboration between the two nations.

"Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!" PM Modi wrote.
The message underscores the strong ties between India and the United States and the commitment to fostering a prosperous partnership under Trump’s leadership.

