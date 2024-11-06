PM Modi Congratulates Donald Trump on US Election win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on becoming the 47th President of the United States.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi wrote on X.





So far, Republican candidate Donald Trump has won 266 electoral votes, 4 votes away from winning the presidency.



In his victory speech at Florida, Donald Trump told his supporters that, "We're going to help our country heal."

"This is a magnificent victory for the American people, that will allow us to make America great again," he added.



