PM Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces near Indo-Pak border in Kutch

Bhuj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated Diwali with the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy, and Air Force near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Modi reached Lakki Nala in the Sir Creek area after landing at Koteshwar in Kutch from Ekta Nagar, said a BSF official.

"He celebrated Diwali by offering sweets to jawans," the official added.

In a video shared by officials, Modi, wearing a BSF uniform, can be seen offering sweets to the personnel on board a patrol vessel.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar on the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister which is celebrated as National Unity Day.