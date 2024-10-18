PM Modi Calls for Biannual NDA Conclaves

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for holding NDA conclaves twice every year, after the first such event in Chandigarh on Thursday to coincide with the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

A BJP statement described the Chandigarh meeting as the largest get-together of non-Congress political parties post 1975, the year Emergency was imposed. The conclave was attended by 17 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP-led NDA states.

At the conclave, Modi pointed out the deeper connect his government enjoys with people compared to the previous Congress-led UPA government. He said he had received over 4.5 crore letters in 10 years compared to 5 lakh letters received by his predecessor, Manmohan Singh who headed the UPA government during 2004-14. This reflects people’s trust in the NDA government, Modi said.

Modi said that smooth governance, fast decision-making and transparency in governance have helped in attracting investors and investment in the states ruled by the NDA.

The ruling alliance was fulfilling the rising aspirations of the common citizens; ensuring last mile delivery had helped the NDA in building the trust in public towards the government since 2014.

The conclave passed six resolutions, including defence minister Rajnath Singh’s proposal on the celebration of 75 years of the making of Constitution of India as “Samvidhan ka Amrut Mahotsav” and Union home minister Amit Shah’s proposal to observe 2025 as the 50th year of the “murder of democracy”, a reference to Emergency.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu initiated the discussion on the concept of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and lauded Modi’s initiatives.

The Prime Minister dwelt on the concept of pro-people pro-active good governance (P2G2), stressing the need for greater interaction between all NDA-ruled states, as also among ministers and MLAs and advocated the use of social media for this.

Slamming the Opposition parties, Modi said they tried to portray a false narrative of the NDA being anti-farmer whereas it was the farmers who came out in large numbers to support the ruling party in the Haryana Assembly elections.