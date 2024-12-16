PM Modi Asks States to Provide Environment for Start-ups to Flourish

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that “pro-people, pro-active good governance” (P2G2) is at the core of his government work through which the vision of “Viksit Bharat” can be achieved. The Prime Minister called on the nation to unite and work towards making Viksit Bharat. “If we decide, we will become viksit (developed) for sure,” he said.

Addressing the fourth national conference of chief secretaries, the Prime Minister observed that the greater benefit of the three-day conference is that "Team India" has come together for discussion with an open mind and to work together for a Viksit Bharat.

The conference was held in the national capital from November 13 and included discussions around the "promoting entrepreneurship, employment and skilling -- leveraging the demographic dividend". The conference also laid emphasis on special themes, which included manufacturing, services, rural non-farm, urban, renewable energy and circular economy.

“Pro-people, pro-active good governance is at the core of our work through which we can achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat,” Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister appreciated the advent of startups, especially in tier two and tier three cities and asked the states to encourage such innovations and work towards providing an environment where startups can flourish.

Mr Modi urged the states to identify locations suitable for entrepreneurs in smaller cities and take initiatives to connect them with the banking system, provide logistics and facilitate them.

The Prime Minister also asked the states to simplify the compliances, which often lead to harassment of citizens. He urged the participants that the states should reform the governance model in such a way as to encourage Jan Bhagidari or citizen participation.

The Prime Minister said that it is important to focus on the reform, perform and transform mantra and emphasised the importance of informing the people about the various initiatives of the government.

Talking about the circular economy, the Prime Minister appreciated that the GOBARdhan programme is now being seen as a big energy resource. He observed that this initiative converts waste into wealth while also making the aged cattle an asset rather than a liability.

The Prime Minister directed the states to explore concepts of viability gap funding for recycling of e-waste.

Referring to the health sector, the Prime Minister urged that under the Fit India Movement, obesity should be taken as a big challenge in Bharat. “Only a fit and healthy India can be a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Mr Modi also opined that Bharat can be made TB-free by the end of 2025 and the Asha and Anganwadi workers can play a big role in delivering this goal.

The Prime Minister noted that the old manuscripts are Bharat’s treasure and technology should be used to digitise them and the states should take steps towards it.

While appreciating that PM GatiShakti has been a key enabler for good governance, Mr Modi said that it must be regularly updated and indicators for environmental impacts and disaster-prone areas must also be included in it.

Talking about the aspirational districts and aspirational blocks programmes, the Prime Minister said that competent officers posted in these blocks and districts can bring about massive changes at the ground level, which will lead to immense socio-economic benefits.

Talking about the development of cities, Mr Modi encouraged human resources development in order to develop cities as centres of economic growth. The Prime Minister also stressed providing adequate urban accommodation, which will in turn lead to better productivity in the manufacturing sector in new industrial hubs.

To make every Indian an active participant in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat, the Prime Minister urged following the example of the freedom movement.

“As men, women and children from all walks of life participated in the freedom struggle despite their different circumstances, ideological differences and different means, similarly every Indian must work towards making Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the Prime Minister remarked.

Citing that India became Independent 25 years after the Dandi March, which was a massive revolution in those times, Mr Modi said, “Similarly, if we decide that we will become Viksit Bharat by 2047, we will become viksit for sure.”

