PM Modi arrives in Kazan for BRICS Summit, to meet President Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived here to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, where he is likely to hold bilateral meetings, including with Russian President Vladimir Putin.India values close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on a range of key issues concerning global developmental agenda, Modi said in a statement before embarking on a two-day visit to the Kazan, about 900 km east of Moscow.

"The expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good," he said.

Being hosted by Russia, the summit is being seen as an attempt by non-Western powers to project their clout amid the conflict in Ukraine and the escalating situation in West Asia.

Modi is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with the Russian president and Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the margins of the summit.

The departure statement also said that his visit to Kazan will further reinfore the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia coming months after Modi's Moscow visit in July for the annual summit during which he held talks with Putin.�