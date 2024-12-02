PM Modi Advocates ‘Smart Policing’ at DGP-IGP Conference

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for “Smart Policing” at the 59th All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police, held in Bhubaneswar on November 30 and December 1, 2024. In his valedictory address, the Prime Minister outlined a forward-looking vision for the country’s police forces, focusing on adaptability, technological integration, and enhanced professionalism.

PM Modi introduced a refined mantra for “Smart Policing,” urging law enforcement agencies to become strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable, and transparent. He called for leveraging technology to streamline operations and reduce the workload on constabulary staff, making police stations focal points for resource allocation.

Recognising advancements in urban policing, he proposed scaling up successful initiatives to 100 cities nationwide, ensuring a standardized and efficient approach.

Expressing concern over the rising threats of digital fraud, cybercrime, and the misuse of AI technologies like deepfakes, the Prime Minister highlighted their potential to disrupt societal and familial harmony. He proposed transforming these challenges into opportunities by harnessing India’s dual strengths of Artificial Intelligence and "Aspirational India."

To foster innovation in policing, PM Modi suggested organizing a National Police Hackathon to tackle contemporary issues and devise actionable solutions.

Underscoring the importance of coastal and port security, the Prime Minister called for a comprehensive future action plan to safeguard critical infrastructure. He also stressed the modernisation and realignment of police forces to align with India’s vision of becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat).

In a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s contribution to the Ministry of Home Affairs, PM Modi urged the police to commemorate Patel’s 150th birth anniversary next year by setting and achieving goals to improve their image, professionalism, and capabilities.

The conference featured in-depth discussions on a wide array of security challenges, including counterterrorism and left-wing extremism, cybercrime and economic security, coastal security and narco-trafficking, border security concerns with Bangladesh and Myanmar, and urban policing and combating malicious narratives. The participants also reviewed the implementation of newly enacted criminal laws and shared best practices in policing.

The event, held in a hybrid format, saw the participation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union ministers of state for Home Affairs, and other senior officials. DGPs and IGPs from all states and Union Territories attended physically, alongside heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations. Over 750 officers joined virtually from across the nation.

PM Modi concluded the event by distributing the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service to officers of the Intelligence Bureau, acknowledging their commitment and contributions to national security.