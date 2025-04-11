PM lays stone for 44 projects worth Rs 3,880 crore in  Varanasi

New Delhi/ Varanasi: Targeting the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that those going after power focussed mainly on promoting their own families and not national interest, while his government works on the theme of inclusive development.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of 44 projects worth Rs 3,880 crore in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, the Prime Minister said, "Our guiding mantra in serving the nation has always been 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. With this spirit, we continue to move forward for the betterment of every citizen."

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Modi stated that, in contrast, those who are power-hungry play political games day and night, driven not by national interest but by a single-minded focus on family-based support and family-centric development.

"Those who play games day and night only to grab power…their guiding principle is 'parivar ka saath, parivar ka vikas' (family support, family development)," he said.

The Prime Minister, who began his speech by greeting the people in Bhojpuri, also paid tribute to Dalit reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary, recognising his contributions to social equality and women's empowerment. "Today, we are carrying forward their ideas with new energy," Modi said while reiterating his government's focus on all-round development.

Elaborating on his constituency's makeover over the last decade, Modi said, “In the last 10 years, the development of Varanasi has gained a new momentum. Kashi has embraced modernity, preserved its heritage and adopted a bright future. Kashi is no longer just ancient but also progressive, now positioned at the centre of Purvanchal's economic map.”

"Earlier, Purvanchal lacked health facilities, but today Kashi is becoming the region's health capital. About 10-11 years ago, there were problems related to availing medical treatment in the region. Today, my Kashi is becoming the health capital too," Modi said, adding that major hospitals from Delhi and Mumbai have now not only become accessible for people in the region but have also ensured dignity for patients.

Speaking on the region's contribution to development, the Prime Minister said, "Today, Kashi is pulling the chariot of development of Purvanchal. Today, India is moving ahead with both development and heritage together and our Kashi is becoming the best model for this. The soul of India resides in its diversity and Kashi is its most beautiful picture."

The Prime Minister also spoke about initiatives like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam that help strengthen national unity.

Modi noted that Uttar Pradesh is no longer just a land of possibilities; now it is capable and the land of resolution.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh is number one in GI tagging in the whole country. That means our culture, our things and our skills are rapidly getting international recognition," he said, observing that dozens of products from Varanasi and its surrounding districts have received GI tags, including the city's famous tabla and shehnai, wall paintings and sweets like red peda and barfi.

The Prime Minister also said that his government is working to ensure that the 2036 Olympics take place in India. Addressing the youth, he said, "There is also a lot of emphasis on the fact that the youth of Kashi should get continuous opportunities to progress in India and now we are working towards ensuring that the Olympics are held in India in 2036."

Urging the youth of Varanasi to work hard so that they "win medals" in the 2036 Olympics, Mr Modi spoke about how the sports infrastructure in his constituency was being developed with an eye on the future.

"Today, new stadiums are being built in Banaras, new facilities are being created for the youth, a new sports complex has opened and hundreds of players from Varanasi are getting trained there," the Prime Minister said.

Giving a call to preserve the ancient soul of Kashi while advancing into the future, Modi said, "One who saves (sahejta) Kashi also saves the soul of India. We have to keep making Kashi strong. We have to keep Kashi beautiful and ensure that it becomes modern while preserving its ancient soul."