PM Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 1,220 Cr in Gujarat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth Rs 1,220 crore at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

The Prime Minister arrived in Gujarat for a two-day visit and travelled to Ekta Nagar by road due to inclement weather.

At the venue, he flagged off 25 new electric buses acquired at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

“With this addition, a total of 55 e-buses will now provide free transport services to tourists in Ekta Nagar,” the Gujarat government said in a statement.

“These new 9-metre-long AC mini e-buses can run up to 180 km on a single charge. Special facilities have been provided for differently-abled passengers, including a lifting system to lower seats for easy access,” it added.

Later, Modi inaugurated several projects, including government quarters built at a cost of Rs 56.33 crore, Birsa Munda Bhavan costing Rs 303 crore, the Hospitality District (Phase-1) developed at Rs 54.65 crore, and the Satpuda Protection Wall and Riverfront constructed for Rs 20.72 crore.

Other attractions inaugurated by the Prime Minister included a Bonsai Garden, Walkway (Phase-2), e-Bus charging depot, Smart Bus Stop (Phase-2), and replicas of the Sardar Sarovar Dam and Garden. “These newly developed projects will significantly enhance the infrastructure and amenities available to tourists visiting Ekta Nagar,” the statement said.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for ten major projects, including the Museum of Royal Kingdoms of India (Rs 367.25 crore), Veer Balak Udyan (Rs 90.46 crore), travellator extension at the Statue of Unity (Rs 27.43 crore), a sports complex (Rs 23.60 crore), and jetty development (Rs 12.50 crore).

Other key projects include CISF barracks (Rs 3.48 crore), jetty works near Shoolpaneshwar Temple (Rs 12.50 crore), and a Rain Forest project costing Rs 12.85 crore.