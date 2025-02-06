PM: Hindu growth rate derogatory (headline)

Alleges Congress damaged Hindu image (strap)

Yojna Gusai | DC

with agency inputs

New Delhi, Feb. 6





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took aim at the Congress for allegedly damaging the image of Hindus by coining the term “Hindu rate of growth,” which he said referred to India’s slow economic progress under previous regimes. Addressing the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the President’s address, he declared that the BJP-led NDA government’s model of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” has the people’s mandate because it prioritises “nation first.”

Modi accused the Congress of “lies, corruption, nepotism, and appeasement,” suggesting that the party has never grasped the concept of inclusive governance due to its devotion to “one family.” He further slammed the Congress for repeatedly “fooling” voters with unfulfilled promises while practicing appeasement politics for small groups at the expense of others.

The Prime Minister recalled past incidents to illustrate what he called the Congress’ disregard for the Constitution and freedom of speech. He highlighted the Emergency of 1975–77 and incidents such as bans on artists like Majrooh Sultanpuri and Kishore Kumar for criticising the government. Modi contended that had the Congress truly respected Dr B.R. Ambedkar, it would not have delayed giving him the Bharat Ratna and would have supported the Uniform Civil Code as mentioned in the Constitution.

Modi also alleged that the Congress fostered caste divides. He pointed to his government’s constitutional status for the OBC Commission and cited the introduction of a 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections as an example of socially equitable policy. Stressing that Dr Ambedkar envisioned economic empowerment for Dalits, he credited the Mudra Yojana and Stand Up India schemes for helping lower-income groups start their own businesses.

Underscoring his government’s achievements, Modi claimed 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty. He cited the completion of previously stalled projects, calling earlier Congress-led administrations a “model of delay.” He urged the Opposition to “work on extending their own lines rather than shortening others’” and to embrace a more constructive role in governance.

The Congress, for its part, protested vigorously, accusing the government of misrepresenting its policies and twisting historical events. Despite the uproar, Modi maintained that the BJP’s development model has earned consecutive electoral victories and the continuing trust of the Indian public.