PM Faults Previous Govts for Inequality

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticised previous governments for fostering inequality through vote-bank politics, asserting his administration is focused on inclusive development. Speaking at a media group's event, Modi emphasised his government's mantra of "progress of the people, by the people, and for the people," distancing it from the politics of division.

He claimed that under his tenure, terrorists no longer feel secure, a stark contrast to earlier governments when citizens lived in fear. Reflecting on India's political instability in the 1990s, he lauded the public's trust in his leadership, enabling a third-term mandate despite global uncertainty.

Modi decried past governments for using "good economics is bad politics" as an excuse for inefficiency, accusing them of prioritising electoral gains over governance. He contrasted this with his administration's focus on employment, dignity, and trust-building, citing reforms like UPI, RuPay, and DBT, which saved Rs 3.5 lakh crore and empowered citizens.

Highlighting increased capital expenditure from Rs 2.25 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 11 lakh crore now, Modi said investments in infrastructure, healthcare, and education reflect his government's commitment to public welfare. He also noted India's growing startup culture, with over 1.25 lakh startups registered, as proof of restored risk-taking enthusiasm.

Discussing historical challenges, the PM recounted how indecision prolonged Kashmir's turmoil for decades, contrasting it with today’s record voting in J&K. He also praised the transformation in Assam post the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord, which ended decades of violence.





Calling this century "India's century," Modi reiterated his vision for a developed India driven by public trust, innovation, and inclusive growth.



