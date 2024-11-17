PM Embarks on 5-Day Visit Abroad

�New Delhi:�Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana on Saturday, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and participate in key international summits. During his tour, Modi is set to engage in meaningful discussions with leaders from these nations and attend the G20 Summit in Brazil and the India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana.

"In the coming days, I will be in Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana, participating in various bilateral and multilateral programmes to boost India's relationships with these countries," Modi stated. He emphasised the importance of the G20 Summit, where he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, highlighting India's role in integrating Global South priorities into the agenda.

Modi's first stop is Nigeria from November 16-17, at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. "This visit will enhance our Strategic Partnership based on democracy and pluralism. I look forward to meeting the Indian community and friends in Nigeria," he added.

In Brazil, Modi will attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18 and 19 as part of the G20 troika alongside Brazil and South Africa. Reflecting on last year's achievements, he praised Brazil for continuing India's legacy and expressed optimism for advancing bilateral cooperation.

The final leg of Modi's trip takes him to Guyana from November 19-21, marking his first visit to the country in over 50 years. Invited by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Modi will address the India-CARICOM Summit, focusing on strengthening economic integration and cultural ties. "We will discuss strategic directions for our unique relationship and honor the longstanding Indian diaspora in Guyana," Modi said.