PM Declines Trump’s Invite To Visit Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a spirited display of cultural affinity and political conviction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday revealed that he had declined an invitation from United States President Donald Trump to visit Washington, choosing instead to come to Odisha — the sacred land of Lord Jagannath.

“Just a couple of days ago, while attending the G7 Summit in Canada, I received a telephone call from President Trump, inviting me to visit Washington,” Modi told a massive gathering of over two lakh people at Bhubaneswar’s Janata Maidan. “But I told him, ‘I have to go to the land of Mahaprabhu Jagannath,’ and here I am, among you,” he said, drawing thunderous applause from the crowd.

Beginning his address with a heartfelt “Jai Jagannath” and a traditional “Juhar” in Odia, the Prime Minister described June 20 as a “special day” marking not just the completion of one year of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha, but also a celebration of the faith and trust reposed by the people in his party.

He congratulated Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his team for their efforts in steering Odisha towards a new era of growth and good governance. “This one year is dedicated to the people’s beliefs in our governance and our vision for a developed Odisha,” Modi said.

Invoking Odisha’s rich spiritual heritage, he noted that the occasion coincides with the build-up to the annual Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath — a festival that symbolises the state’s cultural soul. The Prime Minister also touched upon significant decisions taken by the BJP government concerning Jagannath Temple affairs. “After assuming office, we resolved all longstanding issues of Srimandir, opened its doors, and began unlocking the Ratna Bhandar, respecting the emotions of millions of devotees,” he added.

In a sharp attack on the previous Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) regimes, Modi alleged that both parties presided over corruption and stifled Odisha’s development for decades. “The Congress model, which for years dominated the country, was rooted in corruption and backwardness. Odisha, too, was a victim of this governance,” he remarked.

Drawing parallels with other northeastern states, he said, “Assam once reeled under violence and Tripura under unrest. Today, both have become models of peace and prosperity under the BJP. The same transformation will happen in Odisha.”

Modi cited welfare achievements, including healthcare initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and Gopabandhu Yojana, benefiting lakhs of families. He announced that over 33 lakh senior citizens in Odisha would now receive Rs 5 lakh health coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana.

Highlighting Odisha’s vast Odia diaspora in Surat, Gujarat, he assured them of equal access to central schemes. He further announced a Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment push to make Odisha a petroleum and petrochemical hub, unveiling ‘Odisha Vision 2036’ — a developmental roadmap leading to the state’s centenary.

Concluding his address with “Juhar” and “Namaskar,” Modi declared, “Jai Jagannath!” reaffirming his government’s commitment to Odisha’s progress.