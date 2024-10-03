PM: Congress Stands for Corruption, Casteism

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of corruption, casteism, communalism, and nepotism, as he called on the people of Haryana to re-elect the ruling BJP for a third consecutive term.

In a message on X (formerly Twitter), on the last day of campaigning before Haryana's Assembly polls on October 5, Modi criticised the Congress for what he termed "divisive and negative politics," stating that the people of Haryana would not accept such an approach.

"The Congress guarantees corruption, casteism, communalism, and nepotism," Modi said. He further accused the Congress of operating as a "syndicate of fixers and son-in-law," a veiled reference to land deals involving Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law, Robert Vadra, during the party’s time in power (2004-2014) under then-Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Targeting Hooda and his MP son Deepender Singh Hooda, Modi said their "father-son politics" is driven solely by self-interest. He also alleged that factional infighting is rampant within the Congress, making it incapable of providing a stable government.

"The people of Haryana feel insulted as the state is being disrespected at the behest of two families sitting in Delhi and Haryana," Modi claimed, referencing the influence of the Gandhi and Hooda families.

Modi pointed to Congress governments in other states, such as Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, as examples of failed leadership, stating that Congress’ policies harm the public. He claimed that voters in Haryana have already decided to reject the Congress in the upcoming elections.

Modi also highlighted the BJP's achievements over the past decade, emphasising improvements in the lives of farmers, youth, women, and both urban and rural communities. "We have brought Haryana out of the era of scams and riots seen during Congress rule," he said. The Prime Minister added that the widespread sentiment across the state is "bhadosa dil se, Bhajpa phir se" (BJP once more).

Modi urged voters to choose a government that can strengthen India on the global stage, stating that the Congress is incapable of doing so.

The Congress, which managed to match the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha elections by winning five seats each in Haryana, is hopeful of regaining power in the state after a decade. Meanwhile, the BJP has conducted a vigorous campaign to retain control.