PM backs Brazil's ant-hunger plan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed strong support for Brazil’s “Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty” initiative during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Speaking at the first G20 session on "Social Inclusion and the Fight Against Hunger and Poverty," Modi emphasised that countries in the Global South are severely affected by the food, fuel, and fertiliser crises caused by global conflicts. He stressed that successful discussions must prioritise the challenges and needs of these nations.

Modi hailed Brazil’s initiative as a crucial step towards implementing the Deccan High-Level Principles for Food Security, which were adopted at the New Delhi Summit. He highlighted India’s achievements over the past decade, including lifting 250 million people out of poverty, providing free food grains to over 800 million, extending health insurance to 550 million, and supporting 300 million women micro-entrepreneurs with access to credit. He also mentioned the world’s largest crop insurance scheme benefiting 40 million farmers and the Digital Agriculture Mission promoting sustainable farming practices.

Ahead of the Summit’s second session on “Reform of the Institutions of Global Governance,” Modi announced plans to reform global governance institutions, similar to how the G20 expanded the voice of the Global South by granting permanent membership to the African Union during the New Delhi Summit last year. He also indicated potential bilateral meetings, particularly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, following their recent meeting in Kazan during the BRICS Summit.

The G20 Summit, an intergovernmental forum of major developed and developing economies, accounts for 85 per cent of global GDP and 75 per cent of international trade. Modi was warmly welcomed by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and engaged with other global leaders, including a cordial handshake with outgoing US President Joe Biden.

In his remarks, Modi underscored the importance of sustainable and inclusive development, highlighting India’s focus on women-led initiatives, youth empowerment, and nutrition through programmes like Saksham Anganwadi and Nutrition 2.0. He also noted India’s contributions to global food security, including humanitarian assistance to countries like Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Brazilian President Lula reiterated the need for effective public policies to end hunger and restore dignity, aligning with Modi’s vision of “One Earth One Family One Future.” The Brazilian initiative aims to address the alarming projections of extreme poverty and hunger, emphasising large-scale actions for income distribution, socio-economic inclusion, maternal health, and safe water access.