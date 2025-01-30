Plea in SC for safety measures, guidelines for pilgrims at Mahakumbh

Sadhus in a diksha ceremony at the banks of River Kshipra during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. (Photo: PTI)

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking safety measures and guidelines for pilgrims participating in the upcoming Mahakumbh festival. The petition, filed by a social activist, urges the court to ensure the safety of millions of devotees expected to gather at the holy site, particularly in light of the ongoing pandemic and the massive scale of the event.

The Mahakumbh, held once every 12 years at different locations along India’s sacred rivers, is considered one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. The event sees millions of devotees from across India and abroad gather to take a holy dip, participate in religious ceremonies, and attend spiritual discourses. The last Mahakumbh, held in 2013 in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), witnessed more than 100 million pilgrims.

In the PIL, the petitioner has highlighted the pressing need for effective safety protocols to prevent accidents, stampedes, and the spread of diseases, including COVID-19. The petitioner has also called for clear guidelines to regulate crowd management, sanitation, and medical services at the site, particularly given the risk of health emergencies in such large gatherings.

The petition requests the court to direct the authorities to ensure the availability of basic amenities, such as drinking water, toilets, and first-aid services, to accommodate the vast number of pilgrims. It also urges the establishment of clear communication channels to provide real-time updates to pilgrims on weather conditions, safety instructions, and emergency procedures.

Moreover, the PIL stresses the importance of deploying security personnel at key locations to maintain order and prevent untoward incidents. It also calls for the installation of CCTV cameras and drones to monitor crowds and facilitate prompt responses to any unforeseen situations.

In response to the petition, the Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the issue and scheduled a hearing to discuss the necessary safety measures with the concerned authorities. The court has asked the central and state governments to submit a detailed action plan for the safety and welfare of pilgrims attending the Mahakumbh.

As the festival draws closer, concerns over managing such a large congregation remain, especially with the unpredictability of weather and health risks. The PIL aims to ensure that the event, which holds immense religious significance, proceeds without compromising the safety of participants.