Piyush Goyal: India Chooses FTAs With Transparent, Aligned Economies

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that India looks for equity, balance and fair trade while negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA). He also asserted that India enters into FTAs with countries which are transparent, and open and where the governments’ economic systems align with India.

“Fulfilling basic amenities of citizens has been the government’s priority for the last decade empowering Indians to aspire big, ensuring that India uses the 4-D advantage of democracy, demographic dividend, demand and decisive leadership led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the minister said, while speaking at a programme in Mumbai.

Urging participants at the forum to continue investing in the country, Mr Goyal also noted that the delta of opportunity India provides as it grows towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047 makes it the best business destination for the world. The country has implemented these agreements with countries, including Australia, and UAE, and is negotiating such pacts with nations such as the UK and European Union.

On skill development, the minister also stated that the Modi-led Government has announced five schemes worth $30 billion in the Budget 2024. “In the years to come, the government’s focus will be on allowing youth to curate their formal education as per their desires and move into a vocation of their choice. The CSR spending in skill development will also enhance the progress in the years to come,” he said.