Pinarayi's remarks against IUML supremo evokes sharp reactions

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks against Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) supremo Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal evoked sharp reactions from the Congress and the League on Monday.

The leadership of the Congress and the League alleged that the statements of the CPI(M) veteran were a reflection of his and his party's close nexus with communal forces.

While addressing a bypoll campaign meeting of LDF candidate P Sarin in Pallakad on Sunday, the CM criticised IUML supremo Thangal, saying he was acting like a worker of Jamaat-e-Islami.

The IUML, the second-largest coalition partner in the Congress-led UDF, made a strongly worded attack against the Left veteran through an editorial in the party mouthpiece "Chandrika."

In the editorial, the IUML said the people of Kerala fondly call Panakkad Thangal as the brand ambassador of communal harmony, and CM Vijayan should not come to "assess his qualifications".

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's attempt to evaluate Thangal's qualifications reflects his and his party's close ties with communal forces," the mouthpiece alleged.

At a time when the Sangh Parivar forces are making all attempts to destroy the communal harmony of the state and try to create communal polarisation by raising various issues, CM Vijayan and the Left government have been constantly doing things that support them, it claimed.

The attitude towards top police officers who were facing allegations in the disruption of Thrissur Pooram and the stand in the waqf land issue in Munambam were examples of this collaboration, it further alleged.

By targeting Panakkad Thangal and his Kodappanakkal family, who have played a key role in fostering the communal harmony of the state, Vijayan has given strong support to the interests of Sangh Parivar forces, the editorial said.

The IUML mouthpiece also sought to know why the chief minister had become disturbed and intolerant when a former leader of the BJP came to the secular fold without any conditions and sought the blessings of Thangal.

"If it is not the reflection of Sangh Parivar connections, what else?" it asked.

The editorial also said it could not be viewed as a coincidence that the Babri Masjid demolition issue was used by Vijayan to criticise Thangal.

When IUML leader K M Shaji asked Pinarayi Vijayan not to "assess the qualifications" of Panakkad Thangal, Congress leader and Palakkad bypoll candidate Rahul Mamkootathil said the remarks were part of his "Sanghi nature."

"The CM's remarks against Thangal were not a political attack. It was the exposition of his (CM's) Sanghi nature," Mamkootathil said.

He alleged that Vijayan's "Sanghi nature", hidden by public relations agencies, would come out at times.

Mamkootathil also said that such a statement was expected from BJP state chief K Surendran, but here, the CM is making such remarks.

Vijayan on Sunday criticised the meeting of former BJP leader Sandeep G Varier and the top leaders of Indian Union Muslim League, a day after he joined the Congress party, saying the workers and supporters of the IUML won't accept this.

Varier was received by IUML chief Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, veteran party leader P K Kunhalikutty and other party leaders.

Vijayan said the news of Varier's paying visit to IUML leaders brought back memories of an election held in Ottapalam in this district soon after the demolition of the Babri Masjid many years ago.

The CM alleged that though the masjid was demolished by the RSS-led Sangh Parivar, it was the then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao and the Congress-led Central government that had extended all support for that.

He further charged that the then IUML leadership was not willing to question the Congress party in Kerala over this out of fear of losing the ministership in the UDF government in the state at that time.

The IUML leadership had to face the ire of the party workers then, as they had failed to oppose the wrong stand adopted by the Congress party, he alleged.

Referring to the present developments, the CM said the people of the state were aware of all these facts and would realise the opportunistic stand. PTI LGK





