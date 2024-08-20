Pilot project for transformation of 60 FPS into Jan Poshan Kendras launched

New Delhi: Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi launched a pilot for transformation of 60 fair price shops (FPS) into Jan Poshan Kendra.



On the occasion, he also launched FPS Sahay application, Mera Ration app 2.0, Quality Management System, Quality Manual Handbook, Contract Manual FCI and NABL Accreditation of three laboratories on Tuesday.

While addressing the event, the Union Minister said all the programmes launched will further strengthen food security ecosystem while bringing in transparency, ensuring strict quality control, curb malnutrition and also prevent leakages in the system.

During the launch of the pilot for transformation of 60 FPS in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh into Jan Poshan Kendra, Joshi said the Jan Poshan Kendra provides solution to the demand of FPS dealers across India to raise their income level.

The kendras will offer a diverse range of nutrition-rich food items to consumers as well as provide an additional source of income to the FPS dealers. The Jan Poshan Kendra which was taken up as part of the first 100 days programme of the Central government will have provision for storing 50 per cent products under the category of nutrition while the rest for keeping other household items.

The Union Minister also interacted with fair price shop dealers. Joshi remarked that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is dynamically moving towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. The initiatives by the Department of Food and Public Distribution will act as a catalyst for such transformation.

He enumerated Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) has been extended for another five years with an estimated financial outlay of around Rs 12 lakh crore to increase the ambit of food security in the country. One Nation One Ration Card is already facilitating seamless transactions across the country.

The Union Minister said proactive efforts in digitalization by the Department have resulted in improvement of user-centric services to the beneficiaries. The launch of Mera Ration App 2.0, Quality Management System, Quality Manual, Contract Manual, FPS Sahay Application and NABL Accreditation of Laboratories will further give impetus to digitalization efforts.

Joshi further said that the Department is open to suggestions across stakeholders for bringing in further innovation and overall improvement in the Public Distribution System (PDS).