PIL In SC to Reform Dowry and Domestic Violence Laws

New Delhi: In the wake of a 34-year-old Bengaluru techie’s suicide allegedly linked to marital issues and legal harassment, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking the formation of an expert committee to review and reform existing dowry and domestic violence laws to prevent their misuse.

The PIL, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, requests the creation of a committee comprising former Supreme Court judges, lawyers, and legal jurists to examine current legislation on dowry and domestic violence. It also calls for mandatory recording of articles or gifts at the time of marriage registration to ensure transparency.

Citing the Supreme Court’s own observations in a 2010 case regarding the abuse of Section 498A of the IPC (which deals with cruelty to a woman by her husband or relatives), the plea stresses the need to safeguard innocent individuals and preserve the original intent of dowry-related laws.

Referring to the recent case in Bengaluru, the PIL highlights the December 9 suicide of techie Atul Subhash, who reportedly left a 24-page note alleging extended harassment by his wife and her relatives, as well as multiple cases filed against him. Following his death, the police registered a case of abetment to suicide against his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family members.