Physically separated generations ago, but still deeply connected emotionally and culturally

Bhubaneswar: Separated by oceans and generations, yet still bound by an unbreakable emotional and cultural connection to the land they call Bharat—that’s how a group of citizens from Mauritius described their bond with India at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) event. Despite being far from their homeland, they spoke of how India remains the source of their soul’s solace and the place where their hearts find peace.

“I am Beejanund Guburdhan from Mauritius. My ancestors came from Bihar, and I am their fifth-generation descendant. Standing here on this sacred land of Lord Jagannath, I feel overwhelmed with joy and emotion. I cannot help but feel a deep connection to what I consider my true motherland,” said Guburdhan, his voice thick with emotion.

Guburdhan shared a poignant regret: how the name of his forefathers was altered after they arrived in Mauritius.

“My family name was originally Gobardhan, a name deeply rooted in India’s sacred traditions. But due to the actions of others, it was changed to Guburdhan, which no longer carries the same significance. We’ve come here to reconnect with our true roots and preserve the legacy of our ancestors,” he said, reflecting on the journey back to their origins.

For Jagdish Goburdhun, an 80-year-old former health minister from Mauritius, the connection to India is a lifelong commitment. Despite his age, his desire to stay close to his heritage brings him to the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas year after year.

“I make it a point to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas whenever I can. I come to share my knowledge about organic food, yoga, and natural farming techniques that use cow dung and urine—practices that promote health and well-being. It’s my way of contributing to our shared journey of holistic living,” said Jagdish, his voice filled with conviction and passion.

Madhukar Narain, another Non-Resident Indian (NRI) from Mauritius, expressed his joy at being part of the event, calling it a reunion of a global family.

“Coming to India for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is something we never miss. It’s a platform where we reconnect with our brothers and sisters from across the world. More than that, it’s an opportunity to immerse ourselves in the depth of our culture and traditions,” said Narain.

He also spoke about how Prime Minister Modi’s calls to the diaspora to preserve and promote Indian culture have deeply inspired the global Indian community.

“PM Modi’s message to us, urging us to keep our culture alive wherever we live, has always resonated with us. It motivates us to instill Indian values in our children—values that shape their character and guide them to accomplish meaningful missions in life,” Narain said.