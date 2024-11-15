PETA India gifts life-size mechanical elephant to Kerala temple

Kannur: The non profit organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India along with actor Vedhika has gifted a life-size mechanical elephant to the Edayar Sree Vadakkumbad Shiva Vishnu Temple here.



PETA, in a statement, said that the mechanical elephant, named 'Vadakkumbad Sankaranarayanan', was donated to the temple in recognition of its decision never to own or hire live elephants.

The mechanical jumbo was launched on November 14 at the temple by child actor Sreepath Yan on the occasion of Children's Day, the statement said.

"Vadakkumbad Sankaranarayanan will be used to conduct ceremonies at the temple in a safe and cruelty free manner, helping real elephants stay with their families in the jungle," PETA said.

It is the fourth mechanical elephant to be donated to a Kerala temple by PETA, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vedhika said that this innovative step will ensure that temple ceremonies are conducted safely and respectfully without needing real elephants.

"By embracing this change, we allow these magnificent animals to remain in their natural habitats, living freely with their families. Together, we can celebrate tradition while promoting compassion and conservation," she said, according to the PETA statement.

Child-artist Yan, a national-award winner, said that 'Vadakkumbad Sankaranarayanan' looks exactly like a real elephant.

"I am so excited to be part of this historic event," he said, according to the statement.

Edayar Sree Vadakkumbad Shiva Vishnu Temple president K Narayanan Namboothiri is quoted, in the statement, as having said, "In honour of all the holy animals who wish to wander the land freely and safely with their loved ones, we are honoured to have Vadakkumbad Sankaranarayanan, a mechanical elephant, join us."

PETA India in its statement further said that according to figures compiled by the Heritage Animal Task Force, captive elephants killed 526 people in Kerala in a 15-year period.

The other life-size mechanical elephants which are already in use in Kerala temples through PETA India's efforts are 'Irinjadappilly Raman' at the Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur, 'Mahadevan' at the Thrikkayil Mahadeva Temple in Kochi and 'Baladhasan' at the Pournamikavu Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, the statement said.

"PETA India encourages all venues and events using real elephants to switch to lifelike mechanical elephants or other means in place of live animals," it added.�