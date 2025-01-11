Pet dog poisoned to death in Thane

Thane:�Police booked an unidentified person for poisoning a pet dog, resulting in its death in Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

The owner of the dog told police that the canine went missing after it was unleashed, following which he launched a search, an official said. The dog was found lying dead on the ground in Ulhasnagar Camp number 3 on January 6.

Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person under section 325 (Mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.�