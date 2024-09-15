Perfect Brows for Cool Bros!

ROCHELLE CRASTO

Move over, skincare and haircuts — there’s a new kid on the block in men’s grooming routines, and it’s all about those fabulous forehead arches. Yep, we’re talking about eyebrow grooming! What was once considered a realm exclusively for women is making serious waves in men's self-care world. From perfectly shaped brows that could make a supermodel envious to eyebrow gels with names that sound like they belong in a superhero’s toolkit, men are embracing eyebrow grooming with a fervour previously reserved for their morning espresso. Eyebrow grooming is the latest way men are proving that self-expression and personal care are definitely not onesize-fits-all!

GROOM BOOM

In the past, men’s grooming was straightforward: a quick trim, a clean shave, and a splash of aftershave. Eyebrow grooming? That was for the ladies or so the thinking went. Fast forward to today, and the brow game is on fire. Men are now discovering that well-groomed eyebrows can be the secret ingredient to their best look yet.

The beauty industry has hopped on this trend, offering everything from eyebrow pencils that blend seamlessly into a man’s toolkit to professional shaping services that ensure brows are sharp enough to cut glass. So, gents, if you thought eyebrows were just for the ladies, it might be time to reconsider. Your best look might just be a few brow strokes away!

ARCH APPEAL

Eyebrows aren’t just those two strips of hair above your eyes — they’re the unsung heroes of facial framing. Think of them as the frame for your masterpiece. Well-groomed brows can work wonders, from enhancing facial symmetry to giving you a look that’s both polished and personable. For many men, eyebrow grooming isn’t about stepping into traditionally feminine territory; it’s about achieving that sleek, refined appearance that matches their unique style.

“Eyebrow grooming is a subtle yet powerful aspect of a man’s overall appearance,” notes image consultant Ishita Saluja.

“It’s not just about aesthetics but about presenting oneself well and confidently. Men who invest time in grooming their eyebrows are often perceived as more detail-oriented and conscientious, which can positively influence their personal and professional interactions.”

The eyebrow grooming buzz has sparked a flood of products and services tailor-made for men. Think of brands like Manscaped and Bevel as the Avengers of eyebrow maintenance—combining practicality with a hefty dose of rugged charm. These tools have transformed eyebrow upkeep from a daunting task into a no-fuss grooming ritual. It’s like having a personal brow guru at your disposal, minus the fancy salon prices.

GROOM GEAR

Saluja points out that eyebrow grooming isn't one-size-fits-all. “The secret to great brows is working with what you’ve got. Understand your natural brow shape and use techniques like threading or waxing to enhance it, not change it. It’s all about playing to your strengths.”

And it’s not just DIY tools that are on the rise. Professional services like threading, waxing, and tinting are becoming increasingly popular. These pros help guys achieve a brow shape that’s perfectly suited to their facial features. The surge in these specialized services shows

that eyebrow grooming is no longer just a trend—it's becoming a normal part of men’s grooming routines. So, embrace the brow, and let those well-groomed arches do the talking!

Ravi Patel, (29), a graphic designer from Mumbai, reflects on his experience: “I used to think eyebrow grooming was something only women did, but once I tried it, I noticed a big difference. It’s not about following trends but about feeling confident and putting my best foot forward.”

Social media influencers and celebrities have significantly contributed to normalizing eyebrow grooming for men.

Influencers on platforms like Instagram and TikTok regularly share tutorials and tips, making it easier for men to explore eyebrow grooming techniques and products.

Celebrities like David Beckham, Harry Styles, Hrithik Roshan and Allu Arjun have set new standards for male beauty, showcasing well-groomed brows as a desirable trait.

STIGMA SMASHERS

Some traditional views on masculinity might raise an ‘eyebrow’ (pun intended) at men engaging in grooming practices historically deemed “non-traditional.” But fear not! Society is evolving, and conversations about gender and self-expression are becoming more inclusive. Joel Fernandes, a tech enthusiast says, “It’s no longer about fitting into a gender mould. It is about personal preference and self-care.”

The rise of eyebrow grooming among men isn’t just a trend — it’s a full-blown rebellion against outdated ideas of masculinity. Men are not only refining their looks but are also redefining what it means to take pride in their appearance bro!