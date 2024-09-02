Pepper Spray, Alarm KeyChain, Small Knife: Kolkata Woman's Shopping List for Durga Pooja

Following the horrific murder and rape of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College, which stunned the country, the terrible incident has sparked protests and widespread indignation.

Many people are using social media to share posts that draw attention to the problem of sexual violence against women in India and pose security-related queries. One of them is an influencer who uploaded a video to her list requesting ladies to buy specific things for the upcoming Durga Puja event. She suggests buying a small knife, an alarm keychain, and pepper spray.

Under the video, Shreyasi Biswas, content creator, "Never thought I would ever have to make a video on women’s safety staying in Kolkata!! Our safety is so vulnerable and endangered in a system like this that women need to take care of their own, be alert in their workplaces, and must carry safety self-defence tools all the time in their bag!!"





View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHREYASI BISWAS | KOLKATA (@thevoguishaffair) The post has got 890,577 plays and 85.2k and 31.6k shares as of September 2. Many social media users gave their both positive and negative reactions in the comment section of the video.

"Feels so heart-breaking but this is the reality sad!" a user commented.

Another person wrote, "As a man, it breaks my heart to imagine being so guarded and suffocated literally all the time for just existing."

A third person commented, "Still you can't defend yourself if five men attack you... It's the psychology and mindset on which education should be provided to both genders!”

"People like you find an opportunity in every situation. Pathetic condition in our country," an individual commented.