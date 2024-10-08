People's Conference chief Sajad Lone hopes for statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

People's Conference chief Sajad Lone on Tuesday said that he hopes for statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.



"We hope that statehood will be restored, and Delhi will stop experimenting, and allow people of Jammu and Kashmir to choose their fate," said People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone.



Jammu and Kashmir went to polls in three phases and National Conference with ally Congress are on course to come to power in the union territory.



NC Chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that NC Vice President Omar Abdullah will be the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.