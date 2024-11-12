People rejected communal BJP: Akhilesh

People are out on the streets because they have rejected the BJP, which kept them preoccupied with the struggle for livelihood so that it could carry out its communal politics, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday.

Jobs will only be created when the BJP is ousted, he said.

Yadav's remarks come amid protests by aspirants in Prayagraj over the decision of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to conduct the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary exams on different dates.