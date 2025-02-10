People in slums lack clean water, you daydream about cycle tracks: SC

New Delhi: States do not have money to provide affordable housing and people don't have clean water to drink and you are daydreaming about cycle tracks, the Supreme Court said on Monday while refusing to hear a plea.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing a plea for the creation of separate cycle tracks in the country when it told the petitioner that one needed to get their priorities right and underlined the need to give attention to other "more urgent issues".

