PDP Terms Reports of Extending Support to Congress-NC Combine As Speculation

Srinagar: The Mehbooba Mufti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday termed as “unnecessary speculations” the reports saying that it will extend its support in the formation of a non-BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Iltija Mufti who has emerged as a strong voice for the PDP and is serving as the media advisor to the party president and her mother Mehbooba Mufti for the past few years in a post on ‘X’ said, “Unnecessary speculations. Let me put the record straight. PDPs senior leadership will take a call on extending support to a secular front only once the results are out. This is our official stand”.

Soon former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah also took to the microblogging site to say, “They haven’t extended support, they haven’t offered support and we don’t know what the voters have decided yet, so I really wish we could put a lid on all this premature speculation for the next 24 hours.” The elections to the J&K Assembly were held in three phases recently and the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on October 8.

Earlier some PDP leaders including former minister Naeem Akhtar had said that the party is ready to support the Congress-NC combine in its effort to stop the BJP from forming the government in J&K. Mr. Akhtar was quoted by a local news agency Kashmir Bulletin as saying, “Yes, we are ready to support the alliance--any secular arrangement that includes Congress, as we are part of the INDIA bloc with them.” Some media reports had said that the PDP president too has expressed her willingness to join the effort to keep the BJP out of power.

When asked to react to these reports, former chief minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah had told reporters here, “That’s good…a welcome stride. I extend to her my heartfelt gratitude that we will try to build this state together. I have not spoken with her; I have only read it in newspapers”.

He added, “Even if we don't need it, we will take the support (from PDP) because if we have to go ahead, we have to do it together. We all have to make an effort to save this state. This state is in a lot of difficulties for the past many years.” Replying to another question, Senior Abdullah said that some other people have also approached the NC and expressed their support.

Meanwhile, JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra said that the Congress is open to accepting support from any like-minded group or individual to halt the BJP’s move of capturing power in J&K. “Everyone is welcome. The only condition is; that we have to be on the same page on vital issues including the restoration of statehood to J&K and getting back the democratic rights of its people usurped by the Narendra Modi government,” he said.