PDP Shatters NC’s Budgam Stronghold in Historic Bypoll Upset

Srinagar: In a dramatic political shift, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured its maiden victory in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam Assembly constituency on Friday, shattering the ruling National Conference's (NC) multi-decade stronghold in the central Valley’s seat.

PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi triumphed over NC nominee Aga Syed Mahmood—another key figure from Budgam's influential Aga clan—by a margin of 4,496 votes.

The by-election arose after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who swept both Ganderbal and Budgam in the 2024 Assembly polls, vacated Budgam to retain Ganderbal, a constituency steeped in Abdullah family legacy. Abdullah had served as Ganderbal MLA from 2009 to 2014 during his first chief ministerial term-the seat was previously held by his father, Farooq Abdullah, and grandfather, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, NC's founder.

Omar Abdullah's 2024 Budgam win was decisive, defeating PDP's Aga Muntazir Mehdi by 18,485 votes. Prior elections reinforced NC's grip-- Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi won in 2014, 2008, and 2002, while Syed Ghulam Hussain Geelani claimed it in 1996. Yet, this cycle exposed NC vulnerabilities. Srinagar MP and senior Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi—a former three-time MLA with deep local influence—opted out of campaigning, voicing discontent over stalled implementation of the Reservation Sub-Committee report, smart meter grievances, and delays in restoring statehood and addressing Article 370 concerns.

Analysts link these internal divisions to a fractured NC vote bank, fuelling PDP's momentum. With 17 contenders, including from the Apni Party and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), Budgam emerged as a fiercely contested arena.

PDP's Aga Muntazir Mehdi told local news agency Kashmir News Service (KNS), “The people have voted for change and accountability. Budgam district, ignored over the past year, will now receive effective representation in the Assembly.”

Former Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti posted on ‘X’, “Hats off to the people of Budgam for placing their faith and trust in PDP's Aga Muntazir Sahab.” Later while speaking to reporters, she said, “I want to thank the people of Budgam for sidelining the government's 50 MLAs and giving a chance to PDP. I pray to God to give us the strength to stand up to the expectations of the people of Budgam. Aga Muntazir Mehdi’s doors have and will always be open for the people.”

The win elevates PDP's Assembly strength from three to four MLAs, bolstering its legislative clout. Leaders see it as a signal of evolving voter sentiments in central Kashmir, eyeing further gains in upcoming cycles. Jubilant PDP supporters celebrated across Budgam as results emerged.

In Jammu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) solidified its control over Nagrota, where 30-year-old Devyani Rana clinched victory by 24,647 votes, polling 42,350. She overwhelmed Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) chief Harsh Dev Singh (17,703 votes) and NC's Shamim Begum (10,872 votes), who placed third.

The November 11 bypoll, drawing over 75 percent turnout, followed the death of Devyani's father, BJP stalwart Devender Singh Rana, on October 31, 2024, at age 59 after a prolonged illness. Rana, a seasoned politician, defected from NC to BJP before 2024. He debuted in Nagrota in 2014 as an NC candidate, winning with 23,678 votes (39.03 percent) and a 4,048-vote edge over BJP's Nand Kishore. In 2024, in BJP colours, he dominated with 41,465 votes, margin of 30,472 against NC's Joginder Singh.

An economics graduate from the University of California, Devyani oversees her family's media and automobile enterprises. Her debut leveraged sympathy and legacy, facing NC's District Development Council member Shamim Begum and JKNPP's Harsh Dev Singh—a former education minister and three-time Ramnagar MLA.

Devyani's candidacy infused youth while harnessing emotional resonance post-Rana's passing, tempering opposition fervour. NC leader Farooq Abdullah selected Shamim Begum in a measured move, influenced by Omar Abdullah's personal regard for the late Rana—despite his BJP switch, where his brother, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, holds sway.

NC pushed Congress to contest Nagrota, but Congress demurred, aggrieved by NC's allocation of just one marginal Rajya Sabha seat in the October 24 polls (NC took three secure ones). Congress ultimately abstained but stated, “In the larger interest of the alliance and to defeat the BJP, the party has decided to leave the Nagrota seat to ally NC.”

Nagrota has toggled between BJP and NC across five elections since 1996. As Devyani dominated early rounds, with counting at Government Polytechnic College in Gandhi Nagar, BJP supporters greeted her triumphantly, garlanding her at the venue.

Addressing the media, Devyani said, “My victory belongs to the voters and the party leadership's trust. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, and others for their faith in me.”

Dedicating the win to her father, she noted, “Every household blessed Rana Sahab in 2024. Today, they have extended the same love. We dedicate this to him and pledge to serve as he did.”

Outlining her vision, she said, “I advocate a 360-degree development model—inclusive, participatory, empowering. I will prioritise villages, panchayats, and holistic growth for all sections, blending fresh professionalism with BJP's service and integrity ethos.”

Friday's twin bypoll outcomes highlight divergent trajectories:--PDP's Valley revival and BJP's entrenched Jammu dominance.