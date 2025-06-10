Pawar Uncle, Nephew Avoid Talking About Reunion on NCP’s Foundation Day

Mumbai: Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar on Tuesday held separate events in Pune on the occasion of the NCP’s foundation day. Both leaders did not mention a word on reconciliation, but spoke about contesting local elections including Municipal Corporations and Zilla Parishad on their own. Both the NCPs have made it clear that the district leaders will take a call regarding an alliance.

Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) organised the party’s foundation day programme at Shivaji Nagar in Pune, while his nephew and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP observed the foundation day at Balewadi in Pimpari-Chinchwad.

Gearing up the party cadres and office bearers, Sharad Pawar said that there is no need to be disappointed because of those who had left the party as he had experienced the same situation in the past.

“In 1980, we got 50 to 52 MLAs elected. Later, we were left with only six members. In the subsequent election, our party’s number rose to 72. So don’t worry. Don’t bother about who leaves. Stay united and remain committed to the people. There will be no problem," the NCP founder said.

The 84-year-old leader said that the party’s local leadership of districts will decide whether to have an alliance with the MVA partners for Zilla Parishad election or not.

Justifying the party's alliance with the NDA, Ajit Pawar said that works can not be done while sitting in the opposition. He also said that he has not abandoned secular ideology and would never compromise on it. "We have given representation to all castes and communities in the current Mahayuti government,” he said.

Ajit Pawar warned the party spokespersons and legislators to not make unnecessary comments which would create problems in the ‘Mahayut’ alliance.

The NCP president said that the decision regarding contesting local bodies election with the alliance partners will be taken by district leaders. “We will give an opportunity to the youth and women to contest the local body elections on a large scale,” he said.