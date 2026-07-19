Pawar Says Wangchuk’s Hospitalisation Won’t End Agitation

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) founder Sharad Pawar on Saturday criticised the Centre’s handling of activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike, calling its approach “irresponsible” and accusing it of responding only after his health deteriorated.

Mr. Pawar said the government had failed to address the protesters’ “genuine” demands and asserted that shifting Mr. Wangchuk to hospital would not bring the agitation to an end.

“The protest will continue,” he said.

Mr. Pawar’s remarks came a day after his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule visited Mr. Wangchuk at the protest site in New Delhi.

Mr. Wangchuk was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The transfer was made on medical advice and in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court.

Referring to Mr. Wangchuk’s hospitalisation, the 85-year-old Maratha leader said he had expected the activist to be detained within five or six days of the protest. “My assessment was that he was likely to be arrested within the next five or six days, and that is exactly what has happened,” he said.

Mr. Pawar further said the protesters were demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the country’s education system.

“He failed to discharge that responsibility properly, and as a result, the future of thousands of students has been affected. The demand for his resignation is being raised through this protest, but the Central government has remained a silent spectator,” the former Union Minister said.

Mr. Pawar said several Opposition parties, including the Congress and the NCP (SP), had extended support to Mr. Wangchuk's agitation. Ms. Sule and leaders of other Opposition parties had visited the protest site to express solidarity and reiterated the demand for Mr. Pradhan’s resignation.

“When the Central government realised that the situation had slipped out of its hands, it decided to detain him. Even if Mr. Wangchuk has been detained, the protest will continue,” he said.

Mr. Pawar said the protesters’ demands were justified and in the interest of students. Despite the protesters remaining in Delhi for nearly three weeks, no representative of the Central government had met them, he alleged.

“This protest will continue, and this issue will be among the first to be raised when Parliament convenes,” Mr. Pawar said.