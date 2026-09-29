Pawar Rules Out NCP (SP) Joining NDA

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday ruled out joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or merging his party with another political outfit, asserting that the NCP(SP) would strengthen its organisation independently across Maharashtra.

Addressing the party’s state executive meeting at the Y.B. Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Pawar dismissed speculation over the party’s political future. “We will not go with anyone. We will not merge with any other party. If you want to come, then come with us. We will not join anyone,” he said.

Pawar said the party was working on a strong footing across Maharashtra and asked its leaders and workers not to be distracted by speculation over possible political realignments. The remarks came amid recurring reports of a possible reunion of the two NCP factions and suggestions that the NCP(SP) could move closer to the NDA.

MPs, MLAs and district- and taluka-level office-bearers attended the meeting, which also discussed organisational strengthening and the drought situation in Maharashtra.

The meeting came a day after Pawar wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a 17-point relief package for drought-affected farmers, agricultural labourers and rural families. His demands included waiver of agricultural and allied loans from cooperative and nationalised banks, urban cooperative banks and credit societies, besides exemption from land revenue and agricultural electricity bills.

Pawar also sought 25 kg of free foodgrains per family, direct financial assistance to affected households, compensation of ₹1 lakh per hectare for farmers and ₹25,000 for agricultural labourers. He sought employment guarantee works, funds for water conservation and relief for students, besides compensation for crop and orchard losses.

He also called for a special session of the Maharashtra Legislature to discuss the drought situation and sought early relief for affected farmers and farm labourers.