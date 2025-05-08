Pawar Congratulates Modi, Uddhav Credits Indian Army

Mumbai: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh for destroying terrorists infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. While Mr. Pawar supported the government, his alliance partner Uddhav Thackeray’s response was measured. In a statement, he credited the Indian Army for ‘Operation Sindoor’.

In a post on X, the NCP founder said, “Spoke with PMO and Raksha Mantri. Congratulated the efforts of the Indian Armed Forces and commended them for the action taken. We reiterated our support to the government during this challenging time.”

Earlier in the day speaking with the reporters in Pune, Mr. Pawar, who had served as the Union defence minister in 1990, said that the killings of innocent tourists last month created an atmosphere of unrest. “No sovereign nation can simply watch as a spectator. The response had to be measured but firm. The strikes were specifically aimed at terror camps operating in PoK, many of which also house weapons and ammunition,” he said.

While Mr. Pawar has supported the Modi government immediately after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has held the government responsible and insisted for Union home minister Amit Shah’s resignation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray hailed the Indian Army stating that the attack on the terrorist locations in Pakistan is a matter of pride for the country. “The Army took revenge by eliminating the terrorists who wiped out Kunku (sindoor) of 26 sisters in Pahalgam. It is important to completely eradicate terrorism by destroying Pakistan's 'sleeper cells' in India. The Indian Army is capable of dealing with all situations. This is proved by Operation Sindoor,” he said.

Meanwhile, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said that the war is not a solution for terrorism and the government should find out the terrorists and their networks. “The terrorists, who have killed innocent people, have not been found. Justice will not be done till those terrorists are punished. We also must ask the government why such attack took place in the first place. Why was there no security deployment at the tourist place, which witnessed thousands of tourists every season?” he said.

Raj also ridiculed the exercise of mock drill stating that instead of it, the government should carry out combing operations to trace the terrorists.

Responding to the MNS chief’s statement, Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis said that there is no need to give importance to what Raj Thackeray says as the whole country and the world are supporting this operation and welcoming it.

Mr. Fadnavis further said the police and security forces are on alert mode in Maharashtra.

“We are on alert mode. Administration, police and civil defence are on alert mode in the state,” Mr. Fadanvis said.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde said that it was just a trailer and the film is yet to be released.

Congratulating the armed forces for the operation sindoor and Prime Minister, Shiv Sena chief said that the operation has delivered justice for the 26 innocent tourists killed in the brutal attack in Jammu and Kashmir. “I thank PM Modi and our armed forces, who have done a terrific job... Yeh toh trailer hain, aage dekho kya hota hain. (This is just the trailer, see what happens next),” Mr. Shinde said.