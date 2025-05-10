Patrolling Stepped Up, Drones Deployed Along Odisha Coast After High-Level Security Meet

Bhubaneswar: In view of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and growing security concerns along Odisha’s extensive coastline, a high-level security review meeting was held at Police Seva Bhavan here on Saturday.

The meeting, chaired by Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania and attended by senior officials including the Additional Director General (ADG) of Coastal Security and the ADG of law and order, focused on evaluating the state’s coastal security infrastructure, improving inter-agency coordination, and ensuring operational readiness.

With Odisha’s 480-kilometre-long coastline vulnerable to threats like infiltration, smuggling, and natural calamities, the state police have intensified coastal surveillance and patrolling.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, ADG Coastal Security Arun Bothra said, “Drone surveillance has been significantly stepped up along coastal zones for real-time monitoring. All marine police stations have been put on high alert, with coastal protection units directed to maintain constant readiness.”

He added that close coordination has been established with the Indian Navy and central intelligence agencies, ensuring swift response through regular communication and information sharing. Joint patrolling exercises are also being planned to enhance preparedness.

Highlighting the use of modern technology, the ADG mentioned that advanced surveillance systems, high-speed interceptor boats, and mobile patrol units are being deployed strategically along sensitive stretches.

In his opening remarks, the DGP Khurani underlined the importance of a collaborative approach involving the Marine Police, Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and intelligence agencies to establish a seamless security grid. He commended the forces for their vigilance and urged them to stay extra alert during festivals, cyclone alerts, and other critical situations.

Officials also reviewed the operational status of marine police stations, manpower availability, training needs, and logistics. Plans are underway to upgrade infrastructure, increase coastal outposts, and strengthen the capacity of marine police personnel.

This strategic meeting, according to defence analysts, marked a renewed focus on bolstering Odisha’s coastal security as the state remains a key player in eastern India’s maritime defence network.