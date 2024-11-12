Patole's dog remark on BJP sparks political row

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has stirred controversy by comparing the BJP to a dog, demanding that the party be "shown its place" for its alleged mistreatment of the OBC community. Speaking at a rally in Akola, Patole accused the BJP of disrespecting OBCs, particularly criticising former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, whom he claimed viewed himself as "God." He called for the removal of the BJP from Maharashtra, asserting that the party gained power through lies and now needed to be put in its place.

In response, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya criticised Patole's remarks, attributing them to the frustration of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition as they face the prospect of electoral defeat. Somaiya dismissed Patole's comments as an expression of dejection, pointing out that MVA leaders, including Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, have made disparaging remarks about the BJP, with Congress now resorting to calling BJP members "dogs."

The political tensions between the two alliances, Mahayuti and MVA, have been escalating as Maharashtra prepares for elections on November 20. Earlier this month, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant also ignited controversy by calling Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC "imported maal" in reference to her defection to the Eknath Shinde-led Sena. Sawant later apologized for the sexist remark after facing backlash and a complaint from Shaina NC.

As the elections approach, these politically charged exchanges underscore the deepening rift between the key political players in the state.