Patnaik Criticises Odisha Govt Over Mango Kernel Gruel Deaths

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Thursday criticised the state government over the alleged deaths of two women after consuming “contaminated” mango kernel gruel.

"Without any justification, the state government has stopped providing rice under the Public Distribution System (PDS) to our impoverished tribal brothers and sisters, who are now forced to consume mango kernel gruel instead. This is deeply tragic,” said Patnaik.

Referencing a popular Odia proverb, Patnaik added, “Amara Bara Barsara Tapasya Ku Sukhua Podare Saridele” (which translates to "They have wasted our efforts of the past 12 years to ensure food security.")

In response, Kantabanji BJP MLA Laxman Bag commented at a press conference, “I am not sure when Naveen Babu engaged in such ‘tapasya’ (penance) on an empty stomach over the past 12 years, nor do I know when he last dressed as a yogi. If he claims to know this, perhaps the media should ask him when he received his ‘deeksha’ (initiation) and became a yogi.”

The two women reportedly died after consuming gruel prepared from mango kernels in Mandipanka village, Daringbadi block, Kandhamal district. Six others who consumed the kernel-based food also became critically ill.

Odisha public health director, Nilakantha Mishra, confirmed on Thursday that the mango kernel gruel consumed in Mandipanka contained hydrogen sulfide, rendering it toxic.

“Test results have confirmed the presence of hydrogen sulfide in the food,” Mishra said.

He also provided an update on the two patients undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, stating that their health is improving. “Their latest dialysis reports show a decrease in creatinine levels, an indicator of kidney function, and they are regaining consciousness. Their mental condition is also showing positive signs,” he reported.

Mishra explained that while the gruel did not initially cause illness, it became toxic after two days, leading to health complications. He declined to provide further details, as the case is under investigation by an RDC-level team.