Patients duped at civic hospital, 11 booked in Kalwa

Thane: Eleven persons have been booked for allegedly cheating patients of civic-run Chhatrapati Shivji Hospital in Thane's Kalwa, a police official said on Saturday.

The 11, including 10 staffers of the hospital, would force patients to buy medicines from shops claiming these were not available in the in-house dispensary, and earn from the transaction, the Kalwa police station official said.

"They would give patients fake prescription documents. The 11 have been booked for cheating, forgery and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No one has been arrested so far," the official said.



