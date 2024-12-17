Patient Found Hanging in Orthopedic Ward of AIIMS Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESHWAR: The body of a 70-year-old patient was discovered under mysterious circumstances in the orthopedic ward of AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday night. The patient, identified as Dilip Kumar Sahu from Atalapur village in Jajpur district, was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling fan above his hospital bed.

Sahu had been admitted to the orthopedic ward for treatment but was suspected to have taken the drastic step at midnight. The exact circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, raising questions about patient monitoring and safety protocols within the hospital.

Notably, the ward housed 30 patients at the time of the incident, along with 10 AIIMS staff members on duty. Despite the presence of so many individuals, the incident apparently went unnoticed, prompting concerns and criticism about the hospital’s vigilance and security measures.

The local police seized the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. While they have refrained from making any official statements regarding the cause of death, investigations are ongoing. Authorities are currently interrogating the deceased’s daughter, nearby patients, and hospital staff to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Bhubaneswar authorities stated that the definitive cause of death will only be known after the autopsy report is released. They also expressed their condolences to the family and assured full cooperation with the investigation.

Further updates on the investigation and the findings of the post-mortem report are awaited as the police continue their probe.