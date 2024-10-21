Passengers get tense moments as boat gets stranded in Chilika lake

Bhubaneswar: A motorboat carrying more than 60 passengers and 40 motorbikes was stranded in Odisha's Chilika Lake on Sunday afternoon after its engine malfunctioned, leaving passengers in a tense situation. The incident occurred near Maensa, a remote area in the lake, when the boat’s engine developed a technical snag, halting its journey mid-water.



The boat was en route from Satapada to Janhikuda, a common route for locals and tourists. According to sources, the vessel had left Janhikuda Ghat around 4 p.m. but barely two kilometers into its journey, the engine failed. With no immediate means to repair the boat, the passengers were left stranded for over an hour in the vast lake.

Fortunately, nearby fishermen quickly came to the rescue. They used their smaller boats to reach the stranded vessel, assisting in ferrying passengers and guiding the boat back towards the shore. The relief efforts helped ease the growing anxiety among those onboard, many of whom were worried about the approaching dusk and the possibility of deteriorating weather.

By the time the latest reports came in, the boat was slowly making its way back to shore, though passengers had endured more than an hour of uncertainty in the middle of the lake.

Chilika Lake, Asia's largest brackish water lagoon, is vital for the livelihood of people residing in the surrounding 92 villages, as well as those on its islands. Residents often rely on boat services like the one that malfunctioned to commute daily, though these journeys are fraught with risks due to the lake’s unpredictable weather and infrastructure challenges. The five-kilometer crossing to reach the mainland is a lifeline for many, yet incidents like Sunday's serve as a reminder of the daily hazards these communities face.

Earlier this year, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced plans to build two signature bridges over Chilika Lake as part of the Bharatmala project, aiming to improve connectivity without harming the lake's fragile marine ecosystem. These bridges are expected to alleviate some of the challenges villagers face and make commuting safer for the thousands who depend on the lake.