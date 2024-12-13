Passenger vehicle sales highest in Nov., up 4%, says SIAM

Pune: Passenger vehicle dispatches from automakers to their dealers in India rose 4.1 per cent on year to 3.48 lakh units in November with demand momentum sustaining post festive period, Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures or SIAM said on Friday.

The automakers had dispatched 3.34 lakh passenger vehicles to their dealers in November last year.

While Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra registered growth, their rival Hyundai witnessed a decline last month. Two-wheeler sales also dipped slightly.

"The demand momentum which was seen in October during the festive period has continued in November for the industry as a whole, although two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments witnessed minor de-growth in November 2024," said Rajesh Menon, director general at SIAM.

He said passenger vehicles posted their highest ever sales of November in 2024 of 3.48 lakh units, with a growth of 4.1 per cent as compared to November 2023.

Though the Diwali festival did not fall in the month of November in 2024, the two-wheeler segment posted sales of 16.05 lakh units, crossing the 16 lakh units mark for the first time in a non-Diwali November, Menon noted.

Dominant market leader Maruti Suzuki India dispatched 1,41,312 units to its dealers last month, an increase of 5 per cent as compared with 1,34,158 units in November last year.

However, dispatches from Hyundai dropped to 48,246 units last month as against 49,451 units in the year-ago period.

Sales at Mahindra grew 16 per cent to 46,222 units last month as compared with 39,981 units in November in the previous year.

Two-wheeler wholesales, however, declined by 1 per cent on year to 16,04,749 units last month as compared with 16,23,399 units in the same month last year.

Scooter sales rose 12 per cent on year to 5,68,580 units last month while bike dispatches fell 7.5 per cent to 9,90,246 units.

Moped wholesales rose 6 per cent on year to 45,923 units last month as compared with 43,482 units in November 2023.

Total three-wheeler dispatches also witnessed a 1 per cent on year dip to 59,350 units in November.